President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nyongo eulogise hockey legend 'Kake'

Hockey legend Parminder “Kake” Saini at City Park Stadium. He died on May 30, 2021 at a Kisumu hosptial.


By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyongo said the late Kake was one of the greatest hockey players in East and Central Africa during his time.
  • "Besides captaining the lethal Kisumu Simba to become the top hockey team in Kenya, Kake also dribbled his way to the National team and played one of his best games ever, during the Olympics," explained Nyongo, adding that his humility and the magic hockey stick put Kisumu on the international map. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family, friends and relatives of hockey legend Parminder "Kake" Saini who passed away on Sunday at a Kisumu hospital.

In the headlines

