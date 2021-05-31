Kenyan hockey legend 'Kake' dies

Hockey legend Parminder “Kake” Saini at City Park Stadium. He died on May 30, 2021 at a Kisumu hosptial.


What you need to know:

  • Kake, born on September 19, 1957 in Kisumu, studied at Miwani Primary School and later Kisumu Boys High School where he played hockey for the school until 1976.
  • He moved to the United Kingdom for further studies at Langley College, Slough, Berkshire where he enrolled at Slough Hockey Club, one of the top hockey clubs in the country.


Legendary former Kenya hockey international and Olympian, Parminder “Kake” Saini is dead.

