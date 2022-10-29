Namwamba in attendance as Strathmore move closer to title

Leaders Strathmore University Scorpions have one hand on the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lakers at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Reliable Scorpion’s captain Gilly Okumu scored the all-important goal in the 59th minute to extend the students unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Scorpions have 25 points from nine, while second-placed Blazers, who were not in action this weekend, have 15 points from eight matches.

Third-placed Lakers, who will play United States International University Africa (USIU A) on Sunday, have 14 points from nine matches.

The 10-point gap means Strathmore will be crowned champions with victory over Dutch Flower Group Wolverines in their next league outing or should Blazers fail to win their next match.

Okumu said they can now sit pretty and wait for their crowning moment.

“We know we have three matches remaining to the end of the season but really the title is as good as gone. Our opponents will have to wait for some other time. We deserve the title because we have put in the hard work and we are happy as we are destined to win our first ever title,” said Okumu.

Strathmore remaining fixtures will be against Dutch Flower Group Wolverines, USIU A and Sliders.

Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba made an impromptu visit to the venue and watched as the two sides battled on the dilapidated turf.

Namwamba promised KHU officials led by chairman Nashon Randiek and the players of his support to restore the sport back its former glory.

In the men’s Premier League, Conrad Wafula and Derrick Juma scored in the 20th and 51st minutes to help Western Jaguars see off Sailors 2-0 and move into second place with 26 points from 13 matches.

The win saw Jaguars demote former champions Kenya Police to third position with 24 points from 12 matches and they will battle USIU A on Sunday.

Leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Strathmore University Gladiators under floodlights on Saturday, have 34 points from 13 matches.

In the men’s Super League, Kisumu Youngstars and Sikh Union played to 1-1 draw at the Kisumu Sikh Union.

Away in Nakuru, Nakuru Hockey Club defeated Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) 2-1.

In the men’s National League, University of Eldoret overpowered Bungoma Farmers 2-1 at the Bungoma Boys High School.