Leaders Strathmore keep unbeaten run after Blazers draw

“We are down but not out,” those were the words of Blazers defender Lucy Wangeci after they played to a 1-1 draw with unbeaten Strathmore University Scorpions in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Defending champions Blazers had taken the lead in the second half through Barbara Simiyu's 43rd minute strike, before leaders Scorpions restored parity in the 57th minute through Jeriah Onsare's short corner.

Wangeci said they are struggling owing to the coronavirus outbreak which saw the league suspended disrupting heir training program.

Blazers' Beverlyn Akoth (centre) vies for the ball with Strathmore University's Lynne Kipsang (left) during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on October 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Every team has a season. But let’s give it to them (Strathmore), they kept training and the results are there for everyone to see. We will definitely bounce back,” concluded Wangeci.

Strathmore and national team captain Gilly Okumu was happy with the draw.

“The one point is better than none. While the odds are in our favour to clinch a a first ever title, we are keeping calm. I must admit that our next match against Lakers next weekend in Nairobi will determine a lot of things should we win.

Today we dominated the match but we didn’t take our chances and we hope to be better next weekend," said Okumu.

Blazers' Caroline Guchu (left) vies for the ball with Strathmore University's Mourine Ongoche during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on October 23, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The students had won the first leg 2-0 at the same venue.

The draw left Strathmore on top the table with 22 points from eight matches, while Blazers are second with 15 points from the same number of matches.

Lakers, who defeated Sliders 1-0 away in Kisumu at the Sikh Union, complete the top three positions with 14 points from eight matches.

Captain Aurellia Opondo scored the sole goal in the 45th minute through a field goal. Lakers had on Saturday beaten Amira Sailors 2-0.

In other results, Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) teams registered mixed results in the Super League.

JKUAT men secured a slim 1-0 win against Technical University of Kenya, before their women counterparts succumbed to University of Nairobi (UoN) 2-1.

Cyrus Narui sounded the boards for the Juja-based students in the 51st minute.

Clementine Sims and Cynthia Ajai scored for UoN in the 3rd and 59th minutes, while captain Lucy Adhiambo pulled one back for JKUAT in the 49th minute.