The title is gone, admits Kenya Police coach Mugambi

Former champions Kenya Police coach Patrick Mugambi believes their 2-0 loss to Western Jaguars in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League on Saturday has complicated their chances of reclaiming the title.

Goals from Kelvin Machinji and Emmanuel Wiswa in the 13th and 52nd minutes at Eregi Teachers Training College in Kakamega were enough to move Jaguars joint second on the standings with Police with 24 points from 13 matches.

Prior to the match, Mugambi had hoped his team will win and open a six-point gap on the Jaguars but their opponents had other plans.

Leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who have 30 points 12 matches, were scheduled to play Parkroad Badgers on Saturday under floodlights at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

“We crumbled after Jaguars scored in the first quarter. Our defence was pathetic. Our chances to reclaim the title have been thrown out of the window," said Mugambi.

"It’s unfortunate that we now have to fight for second position which is also not going to be easy considering Jaguars are on the rise. We will play United States International University Africa next Sunday in another tricky tie. We are in an awkward position that you can’t afford to blink,” added Mugambi.

Police last won the title in 2017.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu was happy with the win.

“The three points are very important for us. We are on the rise and we can’t relent. We have found our footing in the second leg after we struggled in the first leg,” said Malungu.

Away in Kisumu at the Sikh Union, Lakers defeated Amira Sailors 2-0 to move third in the women's Premier League standings with 11 points from seven matches and will Sunday battle Sliders.

Debra Otieno and Eustla Cherotich sounded the boards in the 16th and 54th minutes.

Speaking on phone, Lakers captain Alice Owiti said their focus is now on the match against Sliders.

“We want to finish second in the league and that’s why every match is important to us. We beat them 4-0 in the first leg and we are hopeful to finish what we started,” said Owiti.

Amira's team manager Collins Asimba said: “We have had a poor season and if the worst happens and we are demoted to the Super League, then we have a chance to rebuild. We are yet to win a match and it’s disheartening. I however believe in second chances.”