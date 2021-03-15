KHU release new season fixtures

Butali Sugar Warriors hockey team captain Kennedy Nyongesa (centre) leads teammates in celebrating winning the Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League trophy on December 1, 2019 at City Park Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strathmore women's team will take on Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines.
  • Strathmore coach Meshack Senge remained optimistic of a good season.
  • "We will take one match at a time and see what happens. We have been training and I hope what we have practiced will be put in play," observed Senge.

Kenya Police will be without the services of first choice strikers Govan Mbeki and Titus Kimutai as they face Sailors in their first match of the 2021 men's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League  on Saturday, April 3 at the City Park Stadim, Nairobi. 

