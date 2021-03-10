Kenya to face Uganda in hockey friendly matches

  • In the meantime, the official said the union will have a meeting this Saturday at the City Park Stadium with team managers to discuss among other things next month's league fixtures.
  • The KHU Premier League is set for April 3. Meanwhile, the Under-21 Africa Cup of Nations that was scheduled for March 22-28 in Ghana has been rescheduled for August at a yet to be decided venue.

Kenya will host the Uganda national hockey men and women's teams for friendly matches from March 18-21 at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

