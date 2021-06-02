Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Kenyan hockey legend 'Kake' leaves huge footprint on sands of time

  • He represented Kenya in many international tournaments, but it was at the Six Nations tournament in Loisano, Italy where he earned his first international cap, against India in 1981.
  • He captained Kenya at the East African Championship in Tanga, Tanzania in 1983 and in a test series against India in 1983. He played for Kenya in 1986 and 1988 Olympic Games, and also at the 1987 All African Games in Nairobi.

Former Kenyan international Parminder Singh Saini ‘Kake’, who died on Sunday evening at the age of 64, was among a generation of talented hockey players who led the country to some of its best performances globally, and went on to play in two editions of the Olympic Games.

