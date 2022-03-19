Hoekcy: Butali ease past Greensharks, Scorpions sting Wolverines

Butali Sugar Warriors launched their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title defence with a 3-0 win over Greensharks at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Goals from Festus Onyango, captain Constant Wakhura and Shammath Ademba in the first half were enough to help champions reign supreme.

Onyango and Ademba scored superb field goals in the 8th and 23rd minutes respectively, while Wakhura scored through a penalty stroke in the 22nd minute.

Related KHU revamp national tech technical bench for Commonwealth camp Hockey

In the women’s Premier League, Strathmore University Scorpions recorded a slim 1-0 win over Dutch Flower Group Wolverines.

Kenya women's national team captain Gilly Okumu was on target for the varsity side in the 26th minute through a field goal.

With Saturday result, Scorpions keep their perfect start to the season following their 2-0 win over Sliders last weekend. Scorpions face champions Blazers in a potentially explosive tie on March 26.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge praised Wolverines goalkeeper Celline Ouma for an outstanding performance.

“By all means we dominated the first two quarters and we could have scored many goals and won by a bigger margin but we were wasteful. This is something we are going to look into before we play our next match,” said Senge.

In the men’s Super League, Multimedia University and Parkroad Sports Clubs played to a barren draw.

In the men’s National League Gorrillas and Thika Rovers played to a 0-0 draw at Strathmore University grounds in Nairobi while away in Eldoret, Nandi Hawks defeated hosts University of Eldoret 3-1.

Walter Rono(6th) ,Cliff Oyaya(25th) and Hemeshire KIbet(57th) scored for the visitors as Maiz Onyango pulled a consolation goal in 31st minute through a penalty corner.

In Kakamega, captain Samuel Shirali scored for Blue Pirates in the 36th minute through a field goal against Bay Club.

Karate Axiom defeated Nairobi Chapel 1-0 at the Strathmore University grounds.