Hockey: Unbeaten Jagaurs maul KCA-U

A vibrant Western Jaguars Sunday dismissed Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) 2-0 at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League.

Derrick Juma and Job Wandera scored superb field goals in the 24th and 58th minutes respectively to help the side coached by Micheal Malungu remain unbeaten from three matches.

Jaguars played to a 1-1 draw against reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors in their opening fixture last weekend before they defeated United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 2-0 on Saturday.

Despite the good start to the season, Jaguars coach Malungu said players' fitness is still wanting.

"I hope that the players will remain composed as the season gathers momentum. Our next fixtures against Strathmore and Wazalendo are tricky but we want to be at our best when we host them later in the month. They are both technical and youthful sides but we hope to carry the day. Today we were a bit slow and scrappy but we have time to seal the loopholes," said Malungu.

In the women's Premier League, USIU-A held Amira Sailors to a 1-1 draw. On-form national team captain Gilly Okumu had put the the self supporting outfit in the lead in the 11th minute through a penalty stroke, but Naomi Kemunto's penalty corner in the 36th minute levelled the scores.

In the men's Super League, Wazalendo Masters overwhelmed Mombasa Sports Club 2-0. Captain Erich Ochieng (5th) and Joab Ondiro(34th) scored for the winners.

In the other match played at the same venue, Parklands Sports Club beat Nakuru Hockey Club 1-0. Frankline Kiyondi scored in the fourth minute to award the PSC the win.

In the women's Super League, Twinkle suffered their first loss of the season after they succumbed to Rift Pirates Ladies 1-0.