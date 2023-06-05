Hockey: Twinkle appoint experienced Masibo as new coach

Former international Fredrick Masibo is the new coach of Kenya Hockey Union women’s Super League side Twinkle Club.

Masibo, 56, takes over from Charity Miller who resigned last Wednesday due to work commitments.

Masibo, father of Kenyan international and Kenya Police defender Robert Masibo, brings vast experience to the side that occupy second position on the standings. He played for the national team from 1994-2001 before he moved into coaching where he was attached to former champions Police from 2005 through to 2019.

Speaking after his unveiling at in Nairobi on Monday, Masibo, husband of former international and Blazers defender Terry Masibo, said he can’t wait to bring his expertise on board.

"I am honoured to join the Twinkle Hockey Club as head coach and I look forward to working with the team to achieve their goals. I am excited to bring my knowledge and expertise to the team and help them grow both on and off the field,” said Masibo.

“It has been my dream to have a team to coach before I call it a day and I’m happy to join Twinkle Club where I hope that I will help them to be promoted to the top tier. Two years contract is enough to make all the difference,” he added.

Twinkle are second with 14 points from seven matches, four points behind leaders Sliders, who have played the same numbers of matches.

Masibo will be assisted by Emmanuel Wiswa who plays for Western Jaguars. His first assignment will be against Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology on Sunday.

Twinkle Chief Executive Officer Simon Mwangi expressed confidence in Masibo saying, “We are delighted to have Masibo on our team. His experience and dedication to the sport make him an invaluable asset to our club. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team and the success that we will achieve together.

“After a long and thorough interview process, Masibo emerged as the clear choice for the position. His passion for the sport and commitment to developing players align perfectly with our club's philosophy, and we are confident that he will bring out the very best in our team,” Mwangi concluded.

Masibo previously served as the coach of the Blue Eaglets Ladies' team, which competed in the African Club Championships held in Abuja in 2008.