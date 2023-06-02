Hockey: Marauding Jaguars eye top spot

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says they want to move top of Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League table and stay there.

Malungu was speaking ahead of their tricky fixtures against Sikh Union and Sailors this weekend in Nairobi.

Jaguars, who are the Premier League form team with four wins and one loss will play Sikh on Saturday at the Sikh Union, before they take on Sailors at City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are third with 12 points from five matches, while Sikh are sixth with seven points from six matches.

Sailors are seventh with six points with a game in hand.

Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors and former champions Kenya Police, who are not in action this weekend are joint top with 14 points from six matches although Butali have a superior goal difference.

While Jaguars, who have the opportunity to move top of the table, will be keen to complete a double over Sikh who they defeated 5-2 during the Vaisakhi International Tournament in April, coach Malungu says it will not be a walk in the park.

"Sikh have good forwards who are clinical and we need to be at our best and defend well. We have a chance to move on the top of the table and don't want it to slide. On a good day, Sailors can be stubborn and that's why we will not be overconfident. There is no favourite so far in the league but we want to move up and stay there," said Malungu who will be without the services of Edison Ndombi and Boris Katasi who are nursing shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

Malungu will however, welcome Moses Mungai who has since recovered from an ankle injury.

Sikh captain Simon Odhiambo admitted that Jaguars were in the form of their life.

"They are a good side. Things are not clear as to who stands a chance to win this year's title and that makes it more interesting. We are taking one game at a time with focus on staying in the Premier League when the season comes to an end," said Odhiambo.

In another match, United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) go in search of their second win when they battle Strathmore University Gladiators on Sunday.

USIU-A are eighth with four points from three matches, four points behind Gladiators who have played two more matches.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Impala v Karate Axiom (M) (11am,Impala)

Parkroad Badgers v MMU (M) 12pm

TUK v Daystar (M) (1pm, Impala)

Bay Club v Kisii Falcons (M) (1pm, Kisumu Sikh)

Black Tigresses v Daystar (W) 2pm

Kitale Hockey Club v Western Jaguars development (M) (3pm, St Joseph High School)

Mombasa West v Thika Rovers (M) (3pm,St Charles Lwanga)

Sikh Union b Jaguars (M) (3pm, Sikh )

Vikings v Twinkle (W) 4pm

Strathmore University v USIU A (M) 6pm

Sunday

Gorillas v Black Tigers (M) 8am

Karate Axiom v Daystar (M) 10am

JKUAT v Black Tigresses(W) 12pm

Sliders v Daystar (W) 2pm