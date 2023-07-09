Hockey: Blazers hit Amira to increase lead

Former champions Blazers Sunday walloped Amira Sailors 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women's Premier League standings.

Glennis Namasake (7th), Caroline Guchu (17th), Lynne Chebet (24th) and Lilian Aura (49th) were on target for Blazers, while national team captain Gilly Okumu scored a consolation goal in the 60th minute in the match played at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Blazers have 19 points from seven matches, eight points clear of defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions, Lakers and USIU-A, who both have 11 points from as many matches, and were not in action this weekend.

Amira have seven points from the same number of matches and occupy fifth position. On Saturday, men's Premier League defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors defeated Strathmore University Gladiators 2-1 to regain top spot.

A brace from veteran forward George Mutira was enough to help Butali open a one-point lead on second-placed Western Jaguars who were not in action this weekend

Mutira scored in the 32nd and 50th minutes as Amos Knox pulled one back for the students two minutes later.

Butali with 20 points from eight matches, relegated Western Jaguars to second position with 19 points from the same number of matches, while former champions Kenya Police complete the top three positions with 17 point with a game in hand.

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi said the league is tough and they will be out to guard their position with one match remaining to the end of first leg.

"This season is tricky.Teams like Police and Western Jaguars have really improved and there is no room for error. If you look at the gap, it's so close and that makes it more interesting.This is the type of competition we have been longing for, but I believe at the end of it all, we will carry the day," said Sembi.

In the men's Super League, Mvita X1 recovered from Saturday's defeat at the hands of Parklands Sports Club 2-1 to beat Wazalendo Masters 2-0. Samuel Wakhisi and Shadrack Ateka sounded the boards in the 32nd and 47th minutes.

Allan Odongo scored in the 24th minute as Parklands shocked Parkroad Badgers 1-0. In the women's Super League, Twinkle Hockey Club dismissed Daystar University 2-0.