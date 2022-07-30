Commonwealth Games: Australia hit Kenya for eight in hockey

In Birmingham

Kenya's women's hockey team suffered their second loss, going down to Australia 8-0 at the University of Birmingham Centre in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The Kenyans trailed 5-0 at the break. They had fallen 16-0 to New Zealand the previous day.

Kaitlin Nobbs scored a hat-trick for Hockeyroos as Shanea Tonkin drilled home a brace.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Benjamin Osiemo settled 10th in men’s 55kilogrammes weightlifting with 150 points. Bin Kadstan of Malaysia won gold in 249 beating Sanket Mahdev from India to silver in 248 as Dilanka Isuru went for bronze in 225.

Kenya's 4x100m mixed relay team might have finished eighth in the final but they had already made history.

Imara Bella Thorpe and Emily Muteti partnered with Ridhwan Abubakar and Maina Monyo to clock three minutes and 43.33 seconds to finish eighth at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, Birmingham on Saturday.

Australia claimed gold in 3:21 18 as England and Canada clocked 3:22.45 and 3:24.86 to bag silver and bronze respectively.

Maina Monyo settled sixth in men’s 200m freestyle in 1:59.72 and failed to make to the next round as Muteti missed qualifying for women’s 50m freestyle semi-finals, finishing just a place behind the cut off.

Muteti timed 26.50, finishing sixth in the seventh heat to finish 19th overall as compatriot Thorpe settled second in the fifth heat in 27.25 for 29th overall ranking.

In rugby, Kenya Sevens were due to face New Zealand in the men's quarter-finals at 11.10pm on Saturday.