16-0! New Zealand thrash woeful Kenya in hockey opener

Ealener Chebet

Kenya national hockey team player Eleaner Chebet dribbles the ball during a training session in Birmingham, on July 27, 2022, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Photo credit: NOC-K

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Coach Jackie Mwangi's woeful charges were 9-0 down at the break before they losing 16-0 in win their opening match of Pool “B” at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

In Birmingham

The national women’s hockey team was handed a rude welcome to the Commonwealth Games after falling 16-0 at the hands of defending champions New Zealand on Friday.

Coach Jackie Mwangi's woeful charges were 9-0 down at the break before they losing 16-0 in win their opening match of Pool “B” at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

More to follow...

