16-0! New Zealand thrash woeful Kenya in hockey opener
What you need to know:
- Coach Jackie Mwangi's woeful charges were 9-0 down at the break before they losing 16-0 in win their opening match of Pool “B” at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.
In Birmingham
The national women’s hockey team was handed a rude welcome to the Commonwealth Games after falling 16-0 at the hands of defending champions New Zealand on Friday.
Coach Jackie Mwangi's woeful charges were 9-0 down at the break before they losing 16-0 in win their opening match of Pool “B” at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.
More to follow...