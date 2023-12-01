AHF boss Ahmed hints at long-term ban for Lakers

As Lakers women's hockey team officials and individual players stare at a possible ban for fielding ineligible players in the recently concluded Africa Cup for Club Champions in Blantyre, Malawi, Africa Hockey Federation (AHF) president, Serif Ahmed says the move will help curb similar scenarios in future.

Ahmed was speaking Friday at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi in the company of International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram, Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek, KHU Fixtures Secretary Jane Nyamogo and her assistant Moses Majiwa who had visited the facility for assessment.

Ahmed said that they will communicate the nature of the ban to KHU once they leave the country.

"That was bad. The issue of teams just picking players to beef up squads for their own selfish reasons without following proper procedure has to stop and I know the outcome of the verdict will send a clear message that we don't condone clubs, players or even officials going against AHF competition rules and regulations," said Ahmed.

"Going forward we will be keen on the registration of players from various clubs across the continent. Clubs will have to upload passport size photos, identification cards or passport numbers of their players on our website. This, I believe will help stop this menace that might have been happening without our knowledge," he added.

Ahmed also urged KHU to follow up with the Ministry of Sports to have the worn-out City Park Stadium turf refurbished.

"We flew in the country on Thursday morning and I'm happy we got the opportunity to have a round table talk with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba in the evening. He was positive and committed to ensure Kenya has modern hockey pitch and I hope the union will push to the end.

"Helping Kenya is helping the continent. Our dream is here. The presence of IFH president Ikram is a sign that he wants Kenya back to global glory. IFH has promised to work with the country through the Union to ensure City Park gets a standardised turf. The union should also enter a broadcast partnership to expose the amazing players it has," Ahmed said.

IHF president Ikram called on the Union to immediately close the facility as they plan to begin renovations next year.

"The hospitality was amazing and I'm happy I visited Kenya which is one of the central places in Africa where international events have been staged.

"Kenya previously competed at a global level but they no longer grace those events. Our presence here is to signify that we want Kenya back to where it was. But all this can be achieved if we have good facility and develop young players. We are ready and keen to ensure that we have a new turf here before the end of next year and if possible that Kenya will host one of the international events before the year ends," said Ikram.

Laying a new turf will cost IHF and the Ministry of Sports Sh80 million.

Lakers, who had qualified for the final by virtue of finishing second at the end of preliminary stage last Saturday, were set to play reigning champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of Ghana last Sunday but were later disqualified hours to the final for fielding ineligible players.

Delta Queens of Nigeria, GRA and Blazers formerly Telkom lodged the complain.

The development saw Blazers, who had settled for third position, booked to play GRA in the final by organisers.

The final however didn't take off as Lakers players stormed the pitch just as Blazers and GRA were warming ahead of the match.

The development forced AHF President Ahmed to toss the coin that saw GRA retain the title.

Commenting on the disqualification of Lakers from the competition, KHU chairman Randiek said they will wait for the communication and verdict from AHF and then act.

"I don't want to comment on matters that we are not privy to yet. We will however wait for the communication and it's then that the union will weigh in. But should it be a ban, then the individuals cease to be part of any hockey activities which is really bad and there is nothing that we can do about it. As a union we did due diligence by availing the first list that was sent to us by Lakers to Malawi Hockey Association and any changes that were later made, we were not privy to. It's sad that we are in this situation but we have no choice but to deal with it," said Randiek.

"We are excited to have the two presidents Ikram and Ahmed in the country. They paid us a courtesy visit and they are here for three days. Their visit is important and I know they will be a solution to our problems," he added.

Lakers, who were making their second appearance in the annual event, had a remarkable journey enroute the final.

They had beaten Scorpions of Malawi 12-0 in their opening match before they played to a barren draw with compatriots and local rivals Blazers.

They then forced a 2-2 draw against reigning champions GRA before humiliating Genetrix of Malawi 15-0, and Capital Braves 10-1. They defeated Delay Queens 2-0 in the last preliminary match at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre.

Lakers, who finished fourth in their maiden appearance in the delayed 2022 Cup for Club Champions that was staged in Nairobi, finished the event with 14 points unbeaten behind leaders GRA who had 16 points from as many matches.

Lakers were on record saying they had beefed up the squad with three players prior to their departure to Malawi, namely Kenyan International and Amira Sailors forward Gilly Okumu, Dutch Flower Group Wolverines Pauline Ochieng and University of Nairobi's Clementine Nyongesa.

It has now emerged that Lakers brought on board eight more players from various clubs that compete in the KHU league with the knowledge of the Union which is against the AHF competition rules and regulations.

The regulations on qualification and eligibility of players and participating teams, states, that National Association (NA) which enters a club will be responsible for approving clubs list and for ensuring compliance with the AHF requirement for qualification and eligibility of players.

Entry will be limited to the players who are officially registered with a participating club that is affiliated to the National Association (NA) and whose entry is approved by NA.