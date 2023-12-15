Haniel Kudwoli : Swimming sensation prepares for big dive into global arena

Can he follow in the footsteps of one of Kenya’s most decorated swimmers Jason Dunford?

That is the million-dollar question, but for now Haniel Kudwoli is quickly emerging as a prominent figure in Kenyan swimming after recently breaking the national short course 50 meters breaststroke record that Olympian Jason Dunford held for 13 years.

This record-breaking performance took place at the prestigious Speedo Swimming Challenge in November 2023 in Dubai, where Kudwoli surpassed the previous record of 29.72 seconds, set by Jason on October 29, 2010 in Mombasa, with an impressive time of 29.45.

Kenyan swimmer Haniel Kudwoli trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on December 3,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In an interview with Nation Sport before he left Nairobi for Mauritius for the 2023 Africa Junior Swimming Championships in December, Kudwoli, a resilient and dedicated 17-year-old swimmer, shared insights into his journey.

“My swimming journey began humbly at Swim Africa in 2010. I later progressed to St. Mary's School-Nairobi in 2012 where my coach, Gerald Atek, recognised my potential and recommended Otters Swim Club for its strong emphasis on breaststroke,” said Kudwoli, a member of Otters Swim Club since 2017, who is in his final year at Nairobi Jaffery Academy.

Despite facing challenges like funding for international meets and temporary bans for the Kenya Swimming Federation (now Kenya Aquatics), Kudwoli remained committed, dedicating himself to early morning training sessions with unwavering determination.

Supported by his family and school, Nairobi Jaffery Academy, Kudwoli excelled not only in swimming but also in academics. Inspired by decorated American Olympic swimmer Cody Miller, he found a role model whose story showcased that dreams could indeed transcend circumstances.

Kudwoli's rigorous training regimen includes daily pool sessions from 4:45am to 6:30am with Otters Swim Club, complemented by weekly strength and conditioning sessions at CrossFit Kwetu gym in Gigiri.

Beyond breaking records, Kudwoli aspires to secure a swimming scholarship, compete in college, and qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

With a family legacy in sports and an unwavering work ethic, Kudwoli has set his sights on following in the footsteps of Kenya's breaststroke greats Amar Shah (2004 Olympian), Mallory Earnshaw, Micah Fenandes, and Tory Pragassa.

Having met some of these prominent swimmers such as Tory Pragassa and Samuel Ndonga, at several competitions, Kudwoli has always had an idea of the level of effort he is expected to put in to reach there.

His achievements include holding the 50m breaststroke short course Kenyan national record and notable performances at various Cana Zone III and IV championships.

He finished third (male 15-16) at the African Swimming Federation (Cana) Zone III Championships in Tanzania in 2022.

Kudwoli also won three gold and two bronze medals at the Cana Zone III in Uganda (2021), registered personal best times at the Cana Zone IV in Zambia (2022) and bagged two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the Cana Zone III in Tanzania (2022).

He also qualified for World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in September 2023 in Israel, but was not able to swim as the Kenyan Swimming Federation was serving a suspension from World Aquatics. The ban was lifted on October 18.

Although faced with setbacks, including Kenya’s suspension from World Aquatics, Kudwoli's determination remained unshaken.

He comes from a sporting family, with his mother Fatuma Kudwoli actively involved in CrossFit, his father Eric Kudwoli played rugby in Nairobi and Mombasa, and his sister Ariella Kudwoli is a football player.

Through swimming, Kudwoli has gained valuable life lessons such as humility, discipline and learning how to come to terms with defeat or poor races and how to learn from his mistakes and move on.

Is there anything in particular Kudwoli likes about swimming?

“Bonds among the swimmers in my team and the swimming community and the healthy competitive spirit among swimmers,” observes Kudwoli who apart from swimming and school, likes reading and gym.

With dreams of studying Computer Science or Engineering while continuing his professional swimming career, Kudwoli aims to leave a lasting legacy in Kenyan swimming, possibly following in the footsteps of 2010 Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly champion Jason Dunford, the 16-time African champion, who still owns 19 Kenyan records.

Only time will reveal the heights Kudwoli can achieve in the world of competitive swimming.

To aspiring swimmers, Kudwoli advises: