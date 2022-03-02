Where will the battle for Open glory in Nairobi be won, lost?

John Musunga

John Musunga, KBL Managing Director, plays a shot on the Nairobi Expressway on February 28, 2022 during a Johnnie Walker sponsorship announcement.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  CHARLES GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • I would like to congratulate the Kenya Open organising team, the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health for making this event accessible again for all fans, well done to them.
  • All the best to the Kenyan and East African golfers participating, it is a high time one of our golfers won this championship!

The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship returns to the Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time in four years Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.