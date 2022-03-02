Where will the battle for Open glory in Nairobi be won, lost?

The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship returns to the Muthaiga Golf Club for the first time in four years Thursday.

It returns to a golf course that has matured, shown its teeth and claimed its place as one of the most challenging championship golf courses on the African continent.

In 2018, the last time the Kenya Open was played at Muthaiga, the event was still part of the developmental European Challenge Tour – it returns as part of the big boys club – the DP World Tour.

John Musunga, Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, gives his insights on this year's competition.

Q. So where will the Magical Kenya Open 2022 be won and lost at the tough Muthaiga course?

A. The Kenya Open will be lost on the front nine holes.

Muthaiga greens are seeded with a variety of bent grass that allows them to be fast and true especially when they have been verticut.

These are some of the fastest greens in our country and those golfers who can putt well will succeed.

The greens are often undulating, giving the organisers the ability to locate pins in tricky positions on hole number one, two, five, six and nine.

I will not be surprised to see putts rolling downhill at speeds of over 14 on the stimpmeter on hole five and nine.

To guard against these treacherous greens, the golfers will have to be decisive with where they miss their approach shots. Downhill putts must be avoided at all costs – I think that is where this tournament will be lost.

Q. But there are two par-5s on the front nine, will the Pros score there?

A. The par-five fourth is a sharp dogleg right, 551-yards, the pros will cut that corner with their three-woods and drivers and leave a short to mid iron into a green that presents a slightly sloping putting surface.

I expect many birdies here.

On the other hand, the par-five seventh is much longer hole at 616-yards, the tee shot has to be long and straight down the barrel, the approach shot faces water left and a green on two levels. Level par will be a good score through that Muthaiga front nine.

Q. Where will it be decided?

A. The back nine is where it will be won. The 10th, 539-yards and 18th, 534-yards are reachable par-fives, they will give up many eagles and birdies.

The par-four 15th, 396-yards and 17th, 346-yards are relatively easy holes, both reachable off the tee by the long hitters.

However, both holes have water hazards in play and both greens slope from the back to the front. I expect the better players to play the 10th, 18th, 15th and 17th at least three to five under par – this is where it will be won.

Q. Closing remarks?

A. I would like to congratulate the Kenya Open organising team, the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health for making this event accessible again for all fans, well done to them.