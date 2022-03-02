Defending champion Harding easily the man to beat at Muthaiga

Syme Connor

Syme Connor in action during the pro-arm event on the eve of the 20222 Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Club on March 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CHARLES GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • My wild cards, with an outside chance of victory are Zimbabwe’s Robinson Chinhoi – he has continued to dominate the Safari Tour and has the skills to really play well.
  • Kenya’s coast-based golfers Daniel Nduva and Adel Balala could very easily write a fairy tale at Muthaiga – they are very long off the tee, they have youth on their side and I have no doubt they will have the full support of the Kenyan fans.

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, presented by Absa, tees off at the Muthaiga Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday.

