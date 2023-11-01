Uganda Open champion Indiza leads pros to Mulembe tourney

Newly crowned Uganda Open Champion Dismas Indiza is heading to Mombasa for this year’s Mulembe Pro-Am golf tournament at the links Mombasa Golf Club course this weekend.

The 55-year-old shot a four rounds total of 11 under par 277 thanks to his brilliant round of 67 in the final round to clinch his seventh Uganda Open title last weekend.

He overcame a strong challenge from home player Ronald Rugumayo, who had set the pace from day one by three shots in the event played in wet conditions because of the ongoing rains in Uganda.

The professionals have been included the Mulembe tournament for the second year running where they will be playing two rounds beginning on Friday and will be joined by the amateurs during Saturday’s round.

“I decided to return home to support our very own Mulembe Pro-Am tournament instead of travelling to Entebbe for the Entebbe Open," said Indiza soon after returning from Kampala.

This year’s tournament marks its fifth anniversary at the Coast, and third straight year at the historic 112 years old Mombasa Golf Club course, which has become a very popular corporates events destination lately because of its hospitality in addition to the current excellent condition of the course, which has now become the home of the event at the Coast region.

While the amateurs will be battling it out for over a dozen prizes, the pros will fight it for a Sh500,000 purse through the kind courtesy of the sponsors ICEA LION, Artha Insurance brokers, Tudor Healthcare and Friends of Mulembe

Besides Indiza, other leading pros who will be battling it out for the cash prizes include PGK (Professional Golfers of Kenya) Chairman John Wangai, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, Golf Park’s Jacob Okello, David Wakhu, Erick Ooko, and Joseph Karanja.

The field of 28 professionals also includes Coast based pros Daniel Nduva, Mathew Wahome and Malindi’s Samuel Kahindi.

However, missing the Mombasa action this time around, will be Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Justus Madoya, who decided to remain in Uganda to play in the Entebbe Open this weekend.

The Entebbe Golf Club course has been Madoya’s favourite, having won the 2019 Entebbe Open as well as the 2021 Uganda Open also held at the same venue.

Meanwhile back at Mombasa Golf Club, this year’s Mulembe Pro-Am will be held under the new Mulembe Golfing Society Chairman Eric Nyongesa who took over the chairmanship from Francis Okwara on October 19.

Speaking ahead of the weekend event, Nyongesa thanked the sponsors who have offered their support to make sure that this year’s event is a great success.