Top-ranked Johnson, McIlroy and Koepka miss Masters cut

Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo credit: Kevin C. Cox | AFP

By  AFP

  • Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy also failed to reach the weekend for only the second time in 13 trips to Augusta National, missing his chance to complete a career Grand Slam for another year.
  • And four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who battled to play after right knee surgery a month ago, wasn't among the 54 who reached the weekend at the year's first major championship.

Augusta, United States

