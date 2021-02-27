Tiger Woods in 'good spirits' after follow up treatment for leg injuries

Tiger Woods

US Golf star Tiger Woods is hospitalised after a roll-over car crash in Palos Verdes, California. US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in hospital on February 24 after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that have raised fears for the 45-year-old's career.

Photo credit: Apu Gomes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods' surgery included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.
  • Woods has won the second most major championships in history behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. He has 82 PGA Tour victories which is tied with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Los Angeles, United States

