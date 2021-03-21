South African Justin Harding wins Kenya Open

South African Justin Harding (left) is presented with the Keya Open Golf Championship trophy by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Karen Country Club on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the only surviving Kenyan in the tournament, Samuel Njoroge, shot one under par 70 to finish on level par 284. The score was not good enough though to give him a decent finishing, though he still has a good chance of doing better in the Kenya Savannah Classic. He earned himself Sh293,410.
  • A total of 13 professionals and six amateurs had qualified to play in the Magical Kenya Open where they were expected to perform better, particularly after their sterling performance in the local Safari Tour.

South African Justin Harding beat America’s Kurt Kitayama by two shots to clinch the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on Sunday.

