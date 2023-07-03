Sasan wins Sunset golf tournament in Mombasa

Nyali Golf and Country Club captain Dinesh Sasan led from the front by winning the Sunset Golfing Society Coast edition at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 14, Sasan overcame the morning rain and a strong field of 220 players to claim the overall title with an impressive 41 points, made up of 20 points in the front nine and 21 at the back nine.

He had five pars at the front and three single and a double bogey at the par four-ninth, while at the back nine six pars, despite having started with a bogey at the par three-10th and a double at the par five-17th.

Related Mombasa to host Sunset golf tournament Golf

“I had an amazing day out there. I commend the green-keeper for keeping the course in an excellent condition, but more important, it is refreshing winning against such a strong field," said Sasan, who won ahead of Nyali men winner Dan Mugambi, who posted 39 points to win by one point from Edwin Kiptoo and Shafiq Markani, who both posted 38 points.

Taking the gross title was Henry Kamau with four over par 75 gross, while Anne Cherop was the lady winner after posting 39 points, one better than second placed Lydia Mokaya.

Aydan Jamal took the junior title on an impressive 43 points, three better than high handicapper winner Robert Mohita. The best lady high handicapper was Lynette Oketch who posted 41 points, while Jones Ndombi was the best guest with a score of 38 points.

Leading the more than 60 Sunset members who travelled to Mombasa for the event was Ken Ndede, who produced an impressive 40 points to win by five points from Gad Opiyo on 35, while Bethwell Ogwayo was third on 34 points. Gordon Oburu emerged the division four winner with a score of 42 points.

In the Sunset ladies section, Joan Kanjejo carded 39 points to win ahead of Elizabeth Akinyi on 36 points with Lydia Selestine on 37 winning the division four title.

Youngster Nathan Ngweno won the men’s longest drive contest, while Alyssa Jamal took the ladies longest drive prize and Joseph Lutta was nearest to pin award winner.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Sunset Golfing Society Chairman Eden Odhiambo thanked Tourism Fund, Stanbic Bank, Liberty Kenya (Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance), Tysons, Riley Falcon Security, VIP Hotel, Jibu Waters and AAR Healthcare and Clinics for their contribution to the success of the two events at Mombasa Golf Club on Friday and at Nyali.

“Sunset Golfing Society has so far over 400 members, though recruitment is ongoing as we would like to make Sunset grow and become strong. But besides the membership drive, Sunset has now embarked on Junior Golf Programme in addition to the school students support as part of our CSR," said Odhiambo.

Nyali Golf and Country Club Chairman Njoroge Kamami paid great tribute to the Society for sustaining the golf series for the past 27 years, besides engaging in other social activities.

“You have over the years made sure that you host one of your tournaments here and we are most grateful and will continue working together to make sure the events here are very successful and as colourful as this year’s event," said the Nyali chairman.

At Karen Country Club, Wade Kilburn emerged as the overall winner of the seventh leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series, which attracted a field of 200 golfers.

Wade Kilburn secured the top spot with an impressive score of 76 gross. In the men's category, Paul Kaguamba claimed victory with an impressive score of 77 gross, followed closely by James Ngotho on 78 gross.

In the women's category, Louisa Gitau carded 88 gross to beat Eunice Maranya on countback. The Nett categories went to Peter Munyiri and Susan Kihat on nett 67 each. Among the juniors Arman Sheikh posted 81 gross.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA, expressed his admiration for the participants' dedication and outstanding performances.

He emphasized the significance of nurturing talent within the sport and reiterated NCBA's commitment to supporting golf development in Kenya.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Joseph Kirui posted 41 points to win the overall prize in the ISK (Institute of Surveyors of Kenya) Golf Day.

Taking the men’s title was Vivek Vajpayee with 41 after beating Philip Gow on countback.The Ladies Winner was Edah Wangui on 41 while Sally Mundia was second on 38 points.