Magical Kenya Ladies Open: Peterson feted after historic hole-in-one

Lisa Peterson of Sweden created a buzz on the green at the ongoing Magical Kenya Ladies Open, making a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth, during the first round of play on Thursday.

As the official hole-in-one sponsor of the tournament, Johnnie Walker, through its parent company East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), honoured Peterson with a bottle of the prestigious Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

EABL Head of Marketing Spirits, Jean Okech said:

“We are thrilled to present Lisa Peterson with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label for her incredible performance at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

"Johnnie Walker, as the leading scotch whiskey brand, and in line with our Keep Walking spirit, we are proud to recognise and celebrate this outstanding achievement. Peterson’s hole-in-one was a testament to her skills and sportsmanship on the course. We hope this gesture serves as a memorable moment for her and a symbol of our appreciation for her skills and dedication to the sport of golf.”

Peterson expressed her excitement about the hole-in-one and the recognition from Johnnie Walker, saying, "Making a hole-in-one is always a dream for any golfer and I was hoping I would do it soon. I have been close a few times but I never made a hole-in-one before and so I am really excited that I did it here in Kenya. I thank Johnnie Walker for this award and I will remember it for years to come.”

Peterson is among the 63 golfers who have made the second round cut at the tournament, having finished the second round on a total of seven-over par. She heads to the final rounds, hoping to put up a stronger performance.

“I have struggled a bit on the greens but I have been playing pretty solid, the wind is tricky and just need a few more putts to drop, and then I’ll be ready for the weekend,” she added.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a premier golf tournament that brings together some of the best female golfers from around the world.

This is the first ever hole-in-one in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the first event this year in the U.Com organised Ladies European Tour.