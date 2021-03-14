Magical week for Kenya as Open tees off at Karen

Finally, the Magical Kenya Open week is here with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) confident that Thursday’s tee-off at Karen Country Club will open up Kenya’s touristic attractions to the world.

The Magical Kenya Open launches Kenya’s first ever European Tour double-header with the Kenya Savannah Classic to follow from March 23 to 26, also at Karen.

The two tournaments will play a huge role in instilling confidence in Kenya as a travel destination, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that Kenyan sport has done well in guarding against with good protocols put in place by the Sports and Health ministries.

On Saturday, KTB chief executive officer Betty Radier said KTB’s sponsorship for the two European Tour tournaments is a continuation of the support the board has given to golf tournaments in the country. She said the agency’s sponsorship has also been extended to the Safari Tour golf series from which the Kenyan players participating in the two tournaments were selected from.

Radier said supporting and leveraging on sports is one of the long-term strategies that KTB is looking at to boost the country’s tourism sector.

“Kenya is widely known for its prowess in sports especially in athletics, golf is now proving to be one of our major selling points as a destination.

“We, therefore, see an opportunity for the country’s tourism in this aspect which we shall continue to leverage on,” she said.

The Magical Kenya Open which was elevated to be part of the elite European Tour in 2019 failed to take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition has for years been key to attracting top golf players and spectators, both local and international into the country each year thanks to its global audience.

This year, a total 156 players are expected at the tournament, with over 30 countries being represented, including 12 Kenyan pros and six amateurs.

The Kenya Savannah Classic was added to the list of European Tour events for 2021. The two tournaments will be broadcast to over 490 million homes globally including millions in Kenya on free-to-air television.

Radier noted that the addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to this year’s list of the European Tour events is testament to the growing status of golf in the country, further adding that the events will increase confidence in the destination to travellers.

“We thank the European Tour for finding it good to add us another event – the Kenya Savannah Classic, in addition to the Magical Kenya Open. This is proof enough that Kenya’s stature as a golfing destination is growing and it is also coming at a crucial moment as it will increase confidence in the destination among the travellers,” added Radier.

Golf tourism

KTB has meanwhile committed about Sh25 million towards activation of the two ET tournaments. This year, the events will be held under tight Covid-19 regulations which will include no fans and players being required to stay in a bubble during the entire period of the competitions.

Golf tourism is increasingly growing as one of the country’s top-selling points internationally. The destination is continually cementing its position as a top golfing destination in Africa, boasting over 40 golf class courses and a growing local and international fan base.

In 2020, the country was named as Africa’s Best Golfing Destination by World Golf Awards, beating countries like Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa which are considered as the cream of Africa in golfing.

At the same awards, Karen Country Club was declared as Kenya’s best golf course while the Great Rift Valley Country Lodge and Golf Resort located in Naivasha picked up the award for being the country’s best golf resort.