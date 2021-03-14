Magical week for Kenya as Open tees off at Karen

From left: Professional golfers Matthew Omondi, Jacob Okello, Dismas Indiza, Edwin Mudanyi, Samuel Njoroge, Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier, Pros Rizwan Charania, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu and John Wangai at KTB’s sponsorship announcement at the Nairobi National Park on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Magical Kenya Open launches Kenya’s first ever European Tour double-header with the Kenya Savannah Classic to follow from March 23 to 26, also at Karen
  • On Saturday, KTB chief executive officer Betty Radier said KTB’s sponsorship for the two European Tour tournaments is a continuation of the support the board has given to golf tournaments in the country
  • In 2020, the country was named as Africa’s Best Golfing Destination by World Golf Awards, beating countries like Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa which are considered as the cream of Africa in golfing

Finally, the Magical Kenya Open week is here with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) confident that Thursday’s tee-off at Karen Country Club will open up Kenya’s touristic attractions to the world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.