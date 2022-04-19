Lenana, Nairobi School renew rivalry in 'golf derby'

The annual golf battle between two of Kenya’s oldest and popular high schools is on this Friday at the Karen Country Club course’s par 72 course.

Popularly known as “The Golf Derby’’, it is contested between the Laibons (Old boys of Lenana School or the Duke of York (Yorkists) and the Old Cambrians of Nairobi School, which was known in the colonial days as Prince Of Wales, and has been taking place annually since 2012,



Besides bringing together the old students of the two famous pre-colonial schools and leading post-independence Kenyan high schools, the event is also used by the Laibons as a charity event whose proceeds support students that are being sponsored by the Laibons.

“We have supported a number of students with five of them currently receiving support from our old boys association. This is one of the reasons why I am still appealing for more players to list their names for this year’s tournament’’ said Peter Kebati, an old student of Lenana, who has been coordinating the event.

The sibling rivalry is historically embedded in the British monarchy. The first son of the reigning Queen or King is the Prince of Wales and the second son is the Duke of York.

When the Duke of York School flag was raised at Government House (now State House) in 1949 by the late Sir Geoffrey Griffin and former Director of Starehe Boys Centre, the Old Cambrians have always regarded the Laibons as their younger sibling.

It will be like the "rumble in the jungle’’ with some notable Laibons like captain Paul Ichangi, who is also a former Royal Nairobi Golf Club chairman, former Karen Captain Owino Ayodo, former Kenya number one amateur Wachira Wahihu of Muthaiga, Ronnie Andrews, Peter Kebati expected to carry the Laibons' flag high.

Old Cambrians will be represented by captain Yassin Awale, Jimmy Kimondo, Dennis Awori, Kiragu Kimani among others.

Acccording to Kebati, schools which will have a team of four golfers will be eligible for the Best Boys and Best Girls School Alumni.

Meanwhile, a sumptuous dinner followed by a dance is being sponsored by Stanbic Bank.

The Laibon Golf Scholarship Fund, whose aim is yo assist bright and needy students, will be officially launched.

So far the Laibons have sponsored more than 12 students, some of whom are yet to to complete their studies.

The endowment fund will also identify young golfers at the Lenana Golf Academy to be developed to the highest potential.

The Sports Fund has provided Sh50 million for completion of the flagship project of an 18-hole golf course at the Lenana School.

The Laibons are so far leading the Old Cambrians 6-2 ahead of the ninth edition.

Besides Stanbic, some other corporates supporting the event include Kenya Breweries, UAP Old Mutual, Coca Cola, and KWAL.