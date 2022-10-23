Lejirmah crowned Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion

Former Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion John Lejirmah beat Day One leader Sammy Mulama and Isaac Makokha by 10 shots to claim the 2022 Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship title at the PGA recognised Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in Kilifi County on Sunday.

Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club attributed his great form from the training he and his national team colleagues had from coach John Van Liefland.

He fired a final round level par 72 for an all rounds total of 11 over par 299 gross. And it was his front nine which propelled him to victory in the event where the top 49 players had made the second round from a starting list of 76 players.

Lejirmah birdied the second, seventh and eighth against two bogeys to cross to the back nine with one under par.

He however missed a number of birdies at the back nine where he only made a birdie at the 11th, against bogeys at the 14th and 16th for one over par.

“This is great achievement, winning the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play title having won the Match Play championship. This is one of the event I real wanted it my store of trophies," said Lejirmah, who has so far won five Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series events.

He said the first round was not very good as he had issues with his driver, though he managed to correct it and was able to improve in driving and approach shots.

“The course is great but very challenging and one has to make sure that they don’t go off the fairways, plus a good approach shots in order to score well," added Lejirmah, who walked away with Sh102,747.

“I am still going for the remaining events as they will give me a chance to prepare for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open."

Meanwhile, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama who looked all set to claim his first major title, shot eight over par for a total of 21 over par gross.

Mulama, who led in the first round, blamed the disastrous eight at the 11th hole during the third round.

“My game was OK until I hit to the water at the ninth and the eight at the 11th hole which denied me a good finish and where I would have retained my lead going into the final round.

But not to worry, I will still go for the remaining events particularly the grand finale at Nyali Golf and Country Club in December," said Mulama, who won Sh51,930 because of his performance in the first round, while Makokha who carded 10 over par took Sh49,702.

This is the first time cash prizes were introduced in the amateur events having been approved by the R&A.

It was however a tough weekend for defending champion Adel Balala who could not display his top form which earned him the title in last year’s event at Nakuru.

Balala shot eight over par 80 in the closing round to finish fourth on 22 over par 310, two shots better than national team captain Dennis Maara.