Handicap 28 Kimani wins Chairman's Prize at Ruiru

Ruiru sports club chairman Peter Mwaura during a past tournament.

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Emerging the best senior was Jyoti Doshi with 37 points and the nines went to Sanjay Kotecha and George Githinji on 19 and 22 points.
  • In the Ladies Greensome sponsored by lady Vice Captain Truphena Oyaro, Mary Kandu posted 38 points to win the team prize with Terry Odoo.

High handicapper Anthony Kimani beat a field of 250 golfers during the weekend at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course to claim the overall winner’s prize in the KCB Bank sponsored Chairman’s (Peter Mwaura) Prize.

