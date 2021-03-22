Handicap 28 Kimani wins Chairman's Prize at Ruiru

High handicapper Anthony Kimani beat a field of 250 golfers during the weekend at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course to claim the overall winner’s prize in the KCB Bank sponsored Chairman’s (Peter Mwaura) Prize.

Playing off handicap 28, Kimani posted an impressive 43 points to win well ahead of Category A men winner Isaac Githinji, playing off handicap 10, and who carded 37 points.

Frank Munyuah, one of the club’s leading golfers, finished second with 36 points with Ben Omondi third on 34 points.

Taking the Category B title in the men's section was Ciira Kiiyukia, who produced a fine score of 40 points, to win by four points from Patrick Wainaina on 36 after beating third placed Samuel Njiinu on countback.

In the C category, the winner was Dr Terra Saidimu, who a week ago, took the overall title in the Captain’s Prize.

This time Saidimu, a commissioner with Kenya Revenue Authority, posted 39 points to beat A.K. Ndungu by three points, while Patrick Kariri was third on 35 points. The nines went to Samson Mwongela on 21 and Major Mwaura who carded 20 points.

In the ladies section, Catherine Wambui won the Silver Division title with 37 points after beating Teresia Wainaina on countback. In the Bronze division, Salome Mwaura carded 37 to win by one point from Catherine Gitonga, who beat Millicent Nduati on countback.

The two nines here went to Charity Njoroge on 19 and Susan Kanyora who carded 20 points. The men guest winner was Dan Lubanga on 36, winning by one point from Edwin Mathenge 35.

Leading the staff for KRA was Fredrick Wagura on 35 and D.Kitheka was the best KCB staff with 33 points, while S.Nyoike was the best KCB guest on 35 points.

Johnnie Walker

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Bhupesh Lakhani carded 44 points to win the Johnnie Walker golf tournament sponsored by EABL.

Leading in the men’s section was Kennedy Ondieki with 43 points, beating Nelson Ndegwa by three points. In the ladies section, Pauline Kamuti beat Rose Mwanaria on countback with 39 points to win the first prize.

Leading the guests was Rebecca Juma on 36 points, while the nine went to Timothy Opar and Daniel Ndegwa on 22 and 23 points. The day also saw Jatin Ghaghda firing in one over the eighth hole.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Zafir Din won the Kenya Open 2021 Viewing tournament sponsored by Johnnie Walker. He carded 41 points to win the men’s by two points from Ally Is-Haq and third placed Ushwin Khanna, who both carded 39 points each.

Emerging the best senior was Jyoti Doshi with 37 points and the nines went to Sanjay Kotecha and George Githinji on 19 and 22 points.

In the Ladies Greensome sponsored by lady Vice Captain Truphena Oyaro, Mary Kandu posted 38 points to win the team prize with Terry Odoo.