Gathogo, 11, stuns field to win Nation Classic in Nakuru

Eleven-years-old junior golfer Peter Gathogo stunned a field of 154 golfers at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course over the weekend, to claim the overall title during the second leg of this year’s Nation Classic Golf series.

Gathogo, a Grade Six pupil at Christ The King Academy in Nakuru, who a week ago clinched the Boys overall title in the Safaricom Golf Tour event in Kitale, produced an excellent 44 points playing off handicap 19, to emerge the overall winner at his home course.

“I am so delighted emerging the overall winner in this major event and qualify for the Road to Dubai’s Desert Classic. My strength today was my fairway iron shots and putting. I have been practising once a week and will continue doing so as I prepare for other events,’’ said Gathogo, a product of Coach Shem Orwenyo who thanked his father James Githiaka for motivating him to play the game of golf.

Gathogo won by three points from men winner Keval Maisuria who had posted 41 points, to win the men’s title by a point from Viren Gudka who carded 40 points. Claiming the ladies prize in the well-organised event, thanks to club captain Shem Orwenyo his chairman Mandeep Sahota, was Teresia Muturi with a fine score of 39 points. In second place in the ladies section was Lucy Mukuru who returned 36 points.

Leading the guests drawn from various clubs in the country, was Dennis Maari with a score of 39, winning by two points from the on-form Joan Kanjejo of Muthaiga, while Duncan Mbuthia emerged the staff winner with a score of 33 points. Taking the junior title was Louis Njeru with an impressive 41 points.

The overall winner, men winner and second-placed man as well as the lady winner and junior winner booked their places in the Nation Classic grand finale to be held at Ruiru Sports Club in November 4 where the winner among the qualifiers will earn a fully paid for trip to Dubai to watch the DP World Tour’s Desert Classic golf tournament.

Nakuru Golf Club captain Shem Orwenyo and his chairman Mandeep Sahota thanked the Nation Media Group and its partners for considering Nakuru as part of the venues for this year’s series. “We are truly grateful for the continued support the Nation has given to Nakuru Golf Club over the years, and I hope Nation will be back to Nakuru again next year,’’ said Sahota.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony attended by over 300 golfers and guests, Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said NMG has continued supporting the Nation Classic golf series as it gives the company a chance to meet with its customers, while also trying to bring people together.

“When we were here last year, I made a promise that Nation Classic will be back in 2022. I have therefore fulfilled my promise, and I must thank the club for looking after the course well. We are also grateful to our partners Premier Foods and Bright Spark for their support which has contributed to the great success of the event,"said Dr Kiboro.

Earlier NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama had said the company will continue support the Nation Classic and the game of golf as a whole. “Golf is one of our initiative to bring people together. One of the reasons why we have been coming to Nakuru, is because of the way we have been received here. We appreciate the support you have given the Nation Media Group,’’ said Gitagama.

Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui who was represented by Lawrence Karanja, a former Nakuru County Executive, thanked NMG for working together with the Nakuru County. “We appreciate your support to Nakuru by bringing the Nation Classic Golf series here,’’ said Kinyanjui.