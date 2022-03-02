144 players drawn for three-ball tee off at Muthaiga

Marcus Kinhult

Marcus Kinhult tees off during the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am event at the Muthaiga Golf Club on March 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CHARLES GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • Those flights will be off the first tee and will provide a lot of entertainment.
  • The defending champion, South Africa’s Justin Harding, will tee off at 1pm from the first tee in the company of India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

A field of 144 players are drawn to tee off Thursday at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa after the draw for the first two rounds was published Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.