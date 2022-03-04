Jacob Okello: What Kenyan pros need to get top prize

In 1998, Kenyan professional golfer Jacob Okello finished runner up at the Magical Kenya Open, losing painfully to Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina in a play-off.
Jacob would again shine at the 2006 championship where he finished tied for fifth and again at the 2007 event where he finished T4. As an amateur golfer, Okello claimed the amateur silver salver in 1994 following in the footsteps of his father Ben Okello who claimed the same trophy in 1983.

