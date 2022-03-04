Jacob Okello: What Kenyan pros need to get top prize

In 1998, Kenyan professional golfer Jacob Okello finished runner up at the Magical Kenya Open, losing painfully to Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina in a play-off.

Jacob would again shine at the 2006 championship where he finished tied for fifth and again at the 2007 event where he finished T4. As an amateur golfer, Okello claimed the amateur silver salver in 1994 following in the footsteps of his father Ben Okello who claimed the same trophy in 1983.

Following the performance of local professionals at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, I reached out to Jacob Okello seeking answers as to what needs to be done to improve our lot at this prestigious DP World Tour event.

According to Okello, the secret lies in a few crucial factors — support for the professional game, finding and nurturing talent, international exposure and local competitions.

“We need to go out there and find the talent that exists among our people, there are many young boys and girls in our villages who may be very talented, unfortunately access to the game for them is a big issue,” he said.

“Many of our golf professionals today have risen from the caddy ranks and unfortunately they join the game late and without the proper instruction.”

Okello said that in 1998 he had the backing of sponsors and individuals.

“Back then I had the support required and I could, therefore, dedicate my time to practice. Today our local professionals spend more time teaching, trying to make ends meet, as opposed to practicing and you can’t blame them, they have families to feed.”

After his 1998 performance, Okello proceeded to play in Europe and South Africa. “Many of the Pros you see performing consistently have had some international exposure. Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige, David Wakhu and even the young Njoroge Kibugu have all competed internationally — it is necessary to sharpen one’s skills.”

I also reached out to the John Wangai, the Professional Golfers of Kenya Chairman, who stressed the need for a golf academy.

“To succeed we must build golf development structures, we must start our children in the game early and make the right instruction available. We must not only train the children, we must also train the coaches so that the kids may start off on the right foot,” Wangai said.

“Golfers such as Jayden Schaper who is in Kenya this week, Louis Oosthuizen the 2000 Kenya Open Champion, Charl Schwartzel and even Kibugu are products of golf academies and superior training readily available in South Africa and around the world.”

Wangai also appealed to the Government of Kenya and the corporate world to step up and support professional golf.

“We would like to join hands with the Government and the corporates to grow the game we love – we have cleaned our house, we are registered with the Sports Act and we are offering our partners a win-win proposition – we can win together,” he added.

Invest in all sectors

“We can for example join Safaricom in their quest to grow junior golf and amateur golf, but to where shall this talent land? If the professional golf sector is in ruins, where shall such talent, so painstakingly sought end up? We must invest in all sectors of the game.”

Both Okello and Wangai alluded to the need of a strong local tour — currently the professionals play in the Safari Tour which boosts about eight events per year offering Sh2m prize money per event.

“We are pleased with the progress of the Safari Tour, but to grow and compete internationally, we require more events and a higher prize purse,” Wangai added.

“The Tour and the sponsors must walk the journey with us, we are ready to walk with them, we invite them to join us, otherwise the picture we see today at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open will be no different in the coming years.”

Okello also advised the young pros and amateurs to maintain discipline and diligence to their craft. “We have a good crop of golfers – Daniel Nduva, Adel Balala, Njoroge Kibugu, John Lejirma and others; my advice to them is that they must remain teachable and dedicated.

“Golf is played in the mind and they must watch what they consume emotionally and physically. Some of us older guys are more than happy to work and guide them, we are here for them.”

Kenya Open stats

132 - Total score over two rounds by India’s Day Two leader Shubhankar Sharma at the Magical Kenya Open after yesterday’s second day for a 10-under score.

208 - The year Kenyan amateur Njoroge Kibugu was born (on November 20). Kibugu scored brilliant five under par 66 and was tied for seventh towards the end of Friday’s round.

144 - Number of players who teed off for this year’s Magical Kenya Open on Thursday. Two players were forced to retire due to injury and illness.