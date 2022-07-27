Former champions Kenya Prisons eye lost glory

Former champions Kenya Prisons are keen to redeem themselves as the

men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs serve off this Friday to Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The 2016 champions blew hot and cold during the regular season and qualified for the play-offs by a whisker.

Prisons had shockingly lost to Kenya Forest Services 3-0, Kenya Defence Forces 3-2 and GSU 3-0 before they found their footing and won against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and TrailBlazers to nick a place in the play-offs.

And the team’s assistant coach Ibrahim Odour knows this too well.

“Well, the season has been a roller coaster, but I’m just thankful that we qualified for the play-offs. We now have a chance to make the wrongs right. We last won the league title in 2016 when I was still a player and it has been a long wait.

I believe we have a chance to break the monopoly of our rivals and reigning champions General Service Unit( GSU) and reclaim the title,” said Odour.

“The best part of this play-offs is that there are no favourites. All teams have lost against each other and I believe it will go down to who makes few mistakes,” he added.

Prisons finished third with 37 points same as newcomers TrailBlazers, but had a superior set ratio.

Reigning champions GSU and KPA finished in the first and second positions with 40 points each, although the paramilitary side had a better set ratio.

Prisons will begin their title hunt on Friday with a clash against GSU and Odour conceded it will be a cracker.

“We have a chance to return the favour when we play them (GSU). We lost to them in the final leg 3-0, but we made unnecessary mistakes especially in the first set that come back to haunt us, but we have made amends are good to go,” said Odour.