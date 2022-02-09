Zouma faces growing backlash over cat abuse video

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma controls the ball during their English Premier League match against Watford at the London Stadium, in London on February 8, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The RSPCA condemned the "very upsetting" video after it surfaced online and will be leading the investigation and cooperating with Essex Police.
  • "We cannot comment further at this time, but we're grateful to everyone who has brought this to our attention," said a statement from the charity.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.