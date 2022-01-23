Ziyech gem fires Chelsea to victory over Spurs

Thiago Silva

Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring the second goal during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on January 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Third-placed Chelsea are now 10 points behind leaders Manchester City after ending a damaging run of four league games without a victory.
  • Chelsea had beaten Tottenham three times already this season without conceding a goal, including knocking their London rivals out of the League Cup semi-finals.

London, United Kingdom

