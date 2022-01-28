Zetech Sparks dare WPL leaders Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi celebrates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup semi-final match against Kayole Starlets at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the last six rounds, the three-time champions have amassed 16 points from five wins, and one draw topping the 12-team league unbeaten
  • Defending champions Thika Queens host debutantes and winless Kangemi Ladies at Thika Stadium
  • In other matches, Gaspo Women, currently in second place with 13 points, take on fifth-placed Wadadia

Kenya Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens will be looking to extend their dominance in the ongoing 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League Season when they take on Zetech Sparks on Saturday in a Round seven match at GEMS Cambridge grounds in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.