Zetech Sparks dare WPL leaders Vihiga Queens

Kenya Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens will be looking to extend their dominance in the ongoing 2021/22 Kenya Women Premier League Season when they take on Zetech Sparks on Saturday in a Round seven match at GEMS Cambridge grounds in Nairobi.

In the last six rounds, the three-time champions have amassed 16 points from five wins, and one draw topping the 12-team league unbeaten. Zetech Sparks are seventh with seven points after two wins, one draw and three losses.

On Tuesday, Vihiga Queens were crowned Women’s Team of the Year toppling Kenya Rugby Lionesses and the Women’s Beach Volleyball team at the Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) awards held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Vihiga Queens players Vivian Nasaka, Phoebe Owiti, Enez Mango, Janet Bundi and Lorna Nyarinda were named in the provisional Harambee Starlets squad for Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers against Uganda and are currently in training camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“It’s always an honour to see a good number of our players called up to the national team. But their absence does not mean that the team is now paralysed. This is a good opportunity for new names to start getting recognition because until the five players left, every player was in tune with the training and we will continue bringing our 'A' game in whatever circumstance,” said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

Defending champions Thika Queens host debutantes and winless Kangemi Ladies at Thika Stadium. The two-time champions have had a shaky start to the season as they are ranked sixth with three wins, one draw and two losses.

Like Vihiga Queens, Thika Queens players Juliet Adibo, Nelly Sawe, Nuru Adima, Lydia Waganda and Wincate Kaari have also been called up to the national team.

Moreover, Thika Queens head coach Benta Achieng was also named as Harambee Starlets assistant coach alongside Anne Aluoch.

“We have had mixed results in our previous matches but we have also been working consistently on our shortcomings especially on our defence and communication. We hope to improve and hopefully get back to top three positions on the table,” said Achieng.

In other matches, Gaspo Women, currently in second place with 13 points, take on fifth-placed Wadadia. The Thika-based team have had an impressive run with four wins, one draw and one loss.

Newly promoted Bunyore Starlets face off with Kayole Starlets at the Mumboha Stadium with both sides aiming to climb up to top five positions. Both Bunyore and Kayole Starlets have six points drawn from two wins, four losses.

On Sunday, FKF Women’s Cup Champions Ulinzi Starlets will face Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Ruaraka Grounds while Nakuru City Queens will play against Kisumu Starlets at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Bunyore Starlets v Kayole Starlets- Mumboha Stadium, Bungoma

Gaspo Women v Wadadia- Stima Club, Nairobi

Thika Queens v Kangemi Ladies- Thika Stadium, Thika

Zetech Sparks v Vihiga Queens- GEMS Cambridge, Ngong Road, Nairobi

Sunday

Ulinzi Starlets v Trans Nzoia Falcons- Ruaraka Ground, Nairobi