WPL: Falcons go top, Thika outlast Kisumu All Starlets

Former champions Thika Queens picked their first win of the 2022/23 Kenya Women Premier (KWPL) season after thrashing hosts Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Thika forward Wendy Achieng bagged a treble in the 17,42 and 57 minute while Stella Odhiambo netted the fourth goal for Thika.

Kisumu's Jecinter Nyambok and Monica Etot scored a goal each in the 14th and 62nd minutes.

Thika's Karani Georgina was sent-off for unsporting behaviour on 74 minutes but the visitors had done enough to win the match.

Thika head coach Joseph Oloo praised his girls for giving their all.

"It was a tough game but we created more chances because we had more ball possession. Kisumu should even be thankful we didn't score more goals," Oyoo said.

Kisumu have now lost two consecutive league games. In their first game, they lost 1-0 to Nakuru City Queens at home.

The win saw Thika move into the top five from 11th place.

Elsewhere at the Kenyatta grounds in Kitale, high-flying Trans Nzoia Falcons beat bottom-of-the-table Wadadia Women 2-1.

Tumaini Muamila scored both goals for Falcons in the 43rd and 67th minutes while Mida Wesonga scored the only goal for Wadadia on 13 minutes.

Falcons are now at the top of the table with six points after three matches.