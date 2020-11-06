WPL clubs fault FKF over 2020/21 fixtures

A section of Kenya Women Premier League coaches have poked holes into the provisional fixtures for the 2020/21 season released by Football Kenya Federation on Monday.

While majority of the clubs have decried the short notice from the federation, others claim that FKF are not giving the women's league the seriousness it deserves.

WPL champions Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah is worried about the future of the league.

"We wanted the league back, but giving us a three-week notice to prepare for a national contest is outrageous. The federation should get in contact with our bosses and clearly communicate the guidelines as soon as possible, otherwise we are going into this half-heartedly, just hoping that all stakeholders involved will be safe throughout," said Alumirah whose charges have dominated the league for the last three seasons with their latest triumph being last year.

Makolanders coach Rishadi Shedu said players need to be convinced about their safety before the league resumes.

"Players are still nervous about getting back to action due to the state of the pandemic in the country but we are assuring them, the federation and the government that we have already purchased thermo-guns, sanitizers and water tanks for hand washing and clean drinking water to ensure that their hygiene and safety is our priority," said Shedu.

Sponsorship

Thika Queens coach Duncan Njoroge called on corporates to support WPL clubs since the pandemic has badly affected their financial status.

"Men clubs have had big time sponsors continuously jumping to either support the club during the league or even pay for transfers of some players, but we are still struggling from our side. We want to offer our girls the best deals as professional players and avoid always looking like beggars. We have been writing to sponsors almost every season but still no replies, we need their support," he said.

2017 champions Thika Queens, finished third last season with 66 points and have signed Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe from Oserian Ladies this transfer window.

According to Alumirah, the clubs are hoping that the election of the first ever FKF Women Representative Margaret Omondi will bring gradual changes in the women's game.

WPL sides have continuously played with no rewards, leading to the players getting demotivated and devaluing the league.

"We are glad that there is a women representative in the federation because we need someone who understands the needs of the ladies and can make sound decisions in regard to their well being.

"We need to get money from all sides, otherwise it's like we compete in these leagues like hobbies. We need to take our female football players seriously," he said.

The opening round of WPL will see Vihiga Queens take on Wadadia in Zone B at Mumias Sports Complex on November 28 while Gaspo will face Zetech Sparks in Zone A at Gikambura grounds.