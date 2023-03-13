Why Kenya v Burundi friendlies have been cancelled

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has absolved itself from blame in the aborted friendly matches between Harambee Stars and the Swallows of Burundi.

The two teams were to lock horns in Nairobi on March 25 and 28.

Speaking Monday to Nation Sport, FKF Director of Communication Pharis Kimaru dismissed claims that the friendly matches were canceled due to the federation’s request to have them played in Indonesia.

"We will release a detailed statement on the matter on Tuesday," Kimaru said.

Indonesia announced Saturday that it will host Burundi on March 25 and 28.

Harambee Stars have been inactive for more than year due to Fifa’s suspension following the government’s interference in football management in the country.

After arriving in the country on March 1, Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat started scouting for players to face Burundi from the top-flight league who were to enter camp on March 17.