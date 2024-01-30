Why Cameroon must solve Onana problem to progress as a team

In Yaounde

Five-time African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are back home after their woeful outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Hopes of a sixth continental trophy were dashed when the Super Eagles of Nigeria eliminated the Lions at the last 16 stage on Saturday, reminiscence of the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Hurting Cameroonians have been talking as they conduct a postmortem of the early exit of their beloved team.

In fact, there are many unanswered questions surrounding the poor outing of one of Africa’s best football teams.

The main one is the Andre Onana conundrum.

A first choice goalkeeper, Onana was removed from the Cameroon team during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar 14 months ago following what was understood to be a row between him and head coach Rigobert Song.

Onana, then at Inter Milan, subsequently announced his retirement from international football after the tournament.

However, he reversed his decision in September following intervention from President Paul Biya. Onana’s comeback was hailed by supporters and he repaid them with key saves that saw Cameroon overpower Burundi 3-0 to qualify for the Cote d’Ivoire expedition.

One of the top five Best Fifa Men's Goalkeepers in the world in 2023, Onana missed Cameroon’s opening game in Cote d’Ivoire as they were held 1-1 by Guinea on January 15.

It is understood that Onana’s club, Manchester United had reached an agreement with the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) to delay his release so he could be available for their Premier League game against Tottenham on January 14.

However, Fecafoot did not publicly communicate this, leaving the player open to bashing from Lions supporters.

He arrived late in Yamoussoukro for their Group “C” key match against tournament favourites Senegal.

Onana didn’t cover himself in glory as Cameroon lost 3-1 to stand on the brink of group stage elimination.

However, the Indomitable Lions roared back to secure a knock-out spot with a last minute goal in their exciting 3-2 victory over Gambia with Onana watching from the bench as Fabrice Ondoa stood between the sticks.

Yet, the victory was overshadowed by pre-match reports of a rift between Onana and the Facefoot President Samuel Eto’o which resulted in the goalkeeper being dropped.

In a video shared by the Facefoot after the game, players were seen celebrating in the dressing room together with Eto’o as Onana conspicuous kept away, at one corner of the dressing room.

Onana was again not fielded in the last 16 tie.

Though Song denied any new feud with Onana, the decision to have Onana’s cousin, Ondoa ahead of the Man United keeper raised more questions than answers.

Alexandre Song, a former Cameroon international said it was unimaginable that Ondoa starts such a crucial match ahead of Onana.

“I have nothing against Ondoa but it is a very bad message that Cameroon is sending regarding its management. When we see Onana on the bench and Ondoa starting even if he also has qualities, it's something that cannot be imagined and which has never existed,” Song, a nephew to coach Rigobert Song said, while commentating the match on national television.