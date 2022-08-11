Wazito opt out of FKF-PL

Barely a week since Wazito survived relegation from Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), the club has now threatened not to take part in next season’s campaign.

In a Thursday statement, Wazito Board of Directors said they reached the decision due to the continued confusion surrounding the management of football in the country.

They said the mix-up has seen sponsors shy away from pumping money into the game, thus hurting clubs.

“We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved,” read the statement from Wazito Board of Directors.

“The push and pull in the game has made it difficult for investors to pump money into the game and it is our hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.”

Wazito successfully kept its place in the top tier league courtesy of the away goal rule in National Super League/FKF-PL promotion play-off against Murang'a Seal.

The two teams tied 3-3 on aggregate but Wazito carried the day courtesy of two away goals. Hosts Wazito won the play-off first leg 2-1 at Thika Stadium in Kiambu but lost 3-2 to Murang'a Seal in the return leg staged at Sebastian Park in Muranga.

According to fixtures released Wednesday by the FKF Transition Committee whose mandate in office ends Sunday, the 2022/23 FKF-PL will start on September 10.

The cash-strapped Wazito, who have lost several top players including midfielder Fidel Origa, were scheduled to host 2009 champions Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on November 11 disbanded FKF on alleged misappropriation of funds by its office holders.

The FKF Transition Committee has been running football in the country since May 11, when the term for the FKF Caretaker Committee came to an end.