Wazito leave it late to fry Bidco

Second half substitute Vincent Oburu scored deep in stoppage time to hand moneybags Wazito a 2-1 win over Bidco United in BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

Nelson Chieta gave Bidco the lead in the 37th minute tapping home from close ranger after Erick Gichimu picked him out with a cross.

Wazito equalised two minutes after the break through Dennis Shikhayi who connected to a well-taken freekick by the ever-green Kevin Kimani.

It's Oburu, who had replaced Boniface Omondi in the 62nd minute, who sealed the win for Wazito with a thunderous shot past Edwin Mukolwe in the 93rd minute.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi was elated by the win saying that his team's fighting spirit made the difference.

“They scored first but my players fought and leveled before we won in added time. This was a tough game for both sides and the substitutions we did helped us a great deal. We are taking one game at a time but tactically we have to improve and stop conceding early in our matches,” said Kimanzi.

“Oburu’s goal shows that we have a lot of strength and bench power in our team. We are taking this win very positively and will work on our weak areas,” he added.

An agitated Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia left Utalii in a hush after the final whistle while his assistant Collins Odhiambo refused to field questions from journalists.

Wazito were the first to threaten just four minutes into the match when Dennis Ng'ang'a's fantastic effort from a set-piece was saved by Mukolwe.

Bidco would slowly grow into the game and almost took the lead in the 12th minute when Stephen Waruru fired a ferocious shot from outside the box but Wazito keeper Fredrick Odhiambo parried.

Sikhayi combined well with Musa Masika in the 30th minute to put Boniface Omondi clean through on goal but his effort went inches wide as Francis Kimanzi's men onslaught on Bidco continued.

However they were taken aback in the 37th minute after unmarked Gichimu sent a dangerous cross leading to a mix-up in Wazito's defence which Chieta capitalised on to score.

Shortly after the restart Zacharia Gathu fouled Whyvonne Isuza outside the box and Kimani's sumptuous delivery from the freekick was met by Sikhayi for the equaliser.

Bidco replied almost immediately through Chieta after the striker latched on a loose ball in the Wazito box but Odhiambo saved brilliantly.

Kimanzi replaced Omondi with Oburu and the former Leopards striker changed the tempo of the game as Wazito looked more dangerous upfront.

In the 72nd minute, Bidco United introduced Wilfred Kipruto for Waruru to beef up their attack.

Bidco sat back to defend in the latter stages as Wazito kept Mukolwe busy in search of a winner which arrived through Oburu at the death.

The win takes Wazito to fourth on 14 points while Bidco United are 11th with eight points.