Rupia the hero as AFC Leopards hunt down KCB

Elvis Rupia Sunday scored a brace as AFC Leopards beat KCB 2-1 in a BetKing Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to hand the Bankers their first loss of the season.

Rupia scored in the 29th and 57th minutes, to take his goal tally to eight, three behind leading scorer Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks. Samuel Mwangi had opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

Coming into this match, Zedekiah Otieno's KCB were looking to make it to seven straight wins and cement their lead in the 18-team league, while Leopards under the tutelage of Anthony Kimani were seeking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Wazito last time out.

Kimani said the victory is a morale booster to them, as the competition takes shape. "We expected a tough match and I am very happy the boys did what we discussed during the training. This win is very important to us because we had lost our two previous matches," said the former Kenyan international.

Otieno said he is satisfied with the result. "It has been a difficult match because Leopards is a decent side. My players did their best and I congratulate Leopards for the win," he said.

Leopards would have taken the lead in the sixth minute, but Rupia's shot, after sneaking past KCB's defenders inside the box did not trouble goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka.

The 13-time champions suffered a blow moments later after defender Isaac Kipyegon picked an injury, Lewis Esambi taking his place.

And against the run of play, Samuel Mwangi set the bankers on course to their seventh straight win of the season, after he latched on Derrick Otanga's headed pass across the face of goal with a first time volley that beat goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

But the lead was short-lived, as four minutes later, Leopards' top scorer Rupia leveled the scores with a low, powerful shot to the left after Ochuka had come off his line but failed to clear the ball.

And in a desperate move to stop KCB from going down at the stroke of halftime, Ochuka left his line early to clear a danger, in the process fouling Bienvenue Shaka at the edge of the box. Collins Shivachi's strike from the resultant free-kick was cleared by KCB's defence.

While KCB started the second-half stronger, it is Leopards who blinked first, through Rupia in the 57th minute. The former Wazito man raced to collect a long pass on the right, before side-footing goalkeeper Ochuka with a neat finish.

Otieno responded to the goal with a double change one minute later, Henry Onyango and Reagan Otieno replacing Simon Munala and Dennis Odhiambo, before introducing Victor Omondi for Mwangi in the 69th minute.

Onyango had a chance to level the scores in the 79th minute after he stormed into Leopards box, but he shot feebly at Ochan.

Despite the loss, KCB remain top with 18 points, while Ingwe climb to fifth with 12 points.