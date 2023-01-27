Wanyama drums up support for AFC Leopards ahead of Mashemeji Derby

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has urged local football fans to turn up in their numbers for the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who have 32 league titles between them, clash in the 95th Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo National Stadium from Sunday 3pm.

Wanyama, who recently extended his stay with Canadian side CF Montreal Impact, has called on fans to fill Nyayo Stadium on Sunday as he openly declared his support for hosts AFC Leopards.

"This Sunday we have the Mashemeji Derby. Let's go to Nyayo Stadium to support local football Gor Mahia versus AFC Leopards, one of the biggest derbies in Africa," said Wanyama in a short video posted on his social media handles on Friday.

"Don't miss it people, let all of us come and support our teams. Come on AFC let's go," added Wanyama.

Leopards will be looking to end a seven-year jinx against their arch rivals.

The last time AFC Leopards beat Gor Mahia was in 2016 in a second leg league match. Ivorian forward Lamine Diallo scored a late goal in the second half to set thousands of Ingwe fans at Kasarani in a frenzy.

Last season, Gor won the first leg 1-0 while the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, the turnout of the match could be affected by the much-hyped Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance public rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Eastlands.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga is expected to address the mammoth rally as he heaps pressure on President William Ruto's government to step down.