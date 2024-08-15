Visit of Man City may provide early clues to Chelsea puzzle

London

Predicting what to expect from Manchester City as the new Premier League season kicks off is simple but figuring out the jigsaw puzzle that is their opening opponents Chelsea has left fans and pundits scratching their heads.

Some clues might be on offer at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when manager Enzo Maresca picks his first competitive line-up after yet another summer of mind-boggling spending.

Around 160 million pounds ($205.10 million) has been splashed out on players such as winger Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City and goalkeeper Filip Jorgenson from Villarreal.

The list of players signed since owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly took charge of Chelsea in the middle of 2022 now stands at around 40 with a total spend of some 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion).

Directing a huge squad proved beyond Mauricio Pochettino for the majority of last season before an impressive end to the campaign hinted at the identity he had been seeking to forge.

But then Pochettino was replaced by Italian Maresca and Chelsea fans will hope that things fall into place quicker this time.

"It is a complete guess but I am going to be wild and say Chelsea will sneak in, in fourth place," former Chelsea player and now BBC pundit Pat Nevin told the BBC. "If you take last season as a whole, it could be anything again this time."

A visit from City, who are beginning their quest for an unprecedented fifth successive English title, will certainly focus minds at Stamford Bridge.

City have been quiet in the transfer window but their first-team squad, relatively small at 27, is tried and tested and tipped to once again set the benchmark high.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 4-4 draw in November. Chelsea's next game was a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United -- results that summed up their unpredictability.

While City must wait until Sunday for their opener, neighbours Manchester United get the season underway when they host Fulham on Friday.

United's surprise FA Cup final win over City kept Erik Ten Hag in his job but the Dutchman will know that he needs a fast start to the season to stop the incessant speculation about his future that dogged him last season.

While United will be targeting the top four, Arsenal are widely expected to be City's main threat again, having pushed them close in 2022-23 and even closer last season.

Arsenal begin at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday when main summer signing Ricardo Calafiori will likely make his first start in defence.

Chelsea's Maresca will be in good company on the opening weekend, with several other managers taking charge of their clubs for the first time in competitive games.

Liverpool's Arne Slot begins the daunting job of leading the club into the post-Juergen Klopp era away at promoted Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Huerzeler starts his stint against Everton while all eyes will be on West Ham United's new manager Julen Lopetegui as his side host an Aston Villa side who finished fourth last season.