Villarreal stand in way of Arsenal v Man Utd Europa League final

Villarreal's Spanish defender Raul Albiol (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Europa League semi-final first leg match against Arsenal at the Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for Europe next year via that route but winning the Europa League would give them a ticket back to the Champions League.
  • Mikel Arteta's side won the FA Cup last season but have failed to build on that triumph and are on course for a fifth consecutive finish outside the top four in the English top flight.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.