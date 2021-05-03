Uefa to allow up to 9,500 spectators at Europa League final

Roma's Italian goalkeeper Antonio Mirante (left) reacts after spilling the ball into the path of Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (centre) for United's third goal during their Uefa Europa League semi-final, first leg match at Old Trafford on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Gdansk venue on Poland's Baltic coast, which hosted matches at Euro 2012, was due to stage the Europa League final last year before the pandemic intervened.
  • Instead last season's competition concluded with a 'Final 8' format in Germany, with Sevilla beating Inter Milan in the final in Cologne.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.