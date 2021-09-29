Vihiga Queens sweating over Champions League budget

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Vihiga Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • In the draw conducted on Wednesday, Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges were drawn in Group "B" alongside River Angels of Nigeria, Asfar FC of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa
  • Ottichilo made another pledge of Sh2 million cash award if they win the inaugural Caf Champions League
  • Ottichilo assured that his administration will double allocation to the Sports Fund kitty from the current Sh30 million to Sh60 million

Vihiga Queens require Sh9.8 million to adequately prepare for the inaugural Caf Women Champions League set for Cairo, Egypt from November 5 to 19. 

