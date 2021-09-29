Vihiga Queens sweating over Champions League budget

Vihiga Queens require Sh9.8 million to adequately prepare for the inaugural Caf Women Champions League set for Cairo, Egypt from November 5 to 19.

Vihiga Queens qualified for the continental showpiece after beating Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2-1 in Nairobi on September 9 in the final of Cecafa Women Club Championships to book the sole slot reserved for the region.

In the draw conducted on Wednesday, Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges were drawn in Group "B" alongside River Angels of Nigeria, Asfar FC of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The Sh9.8 million budget was made public during a luncheon on Wednesday hosted by Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo who fulfilled his promise of Sh1 million to the team for winning the Cecafa tournament.

Ottichilo made another pledge of Sh2 million cash award if they win the inaugural continental tourney.

Ottichilo assured that his administration will double allocation to the Sports Fund kitty from the current Sh30 million to Sh60 million.

Over 20 teams, Vihiga Queens included, draw funding from the kitty that was introduced last year.

Sponsors Vihiga County continue to celebrate impressive performance by the three-time Kenyan champions amid growing football talent in the county that also saw two other local teams it is sponsoring earn promotion to the top tier; Bunyore Starlets and Vihiga Bullets.

Another team, Luanda Villa, was promoted from Division One to National Super League, pointing to the rising football standards in Vihiga County.

In the current financial year, Vihiga Queens received only Sh6.8 million to fund its activities.

The governor is hopeful that the event in Egypt will expose the players to foreign clubs. He said plans are underway to complete the construction of Hamisi Stadium to national status.

"Hamisi Stadium will be a legacy stadium. We have already acquired land and diverted the road to get more space. We also intend to construct talent centres across the county," Ottichilo said, noting that he is passionate about sports.

Sylvester Kaane, Vihiga Queens' Chief Finance Officer, said the Sh9.8 million budget is needed for preparations and logistics during the tournament in Egypt. The money will be spent on air tickets, accommodation, training camp and paying bonuses for the players.

"We have four weeks of residential training. Our plan is to reach the semis in Egypt. The coach and technical bench are aware of this," Kaane said.

Kaane noted the Champions League presents a good platform for the players to impress scouts.

"We strive to make sure we have the best platform to enable the girls' talent is seen. We have shown the talents through the Kenyan platform and we are now going beyond," Kaane said.

"From Cecafa, we head to Egypt where Africa's eyes will be fixed on the team. We hope more avenues will open after Egypt. After Egypt, we hope our players will get greener pastures in Europe."