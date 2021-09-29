Vihiga Queens land tough Champions League group

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi celebrates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup semi-final match against Kayole Starlets at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens qualified for the continental showpiece after beating Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2-1 in Nairobi on September 9 in the final of Cecafa Women Club Championships
  • In the draw conducted on Wednesday, Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges were drawn in Group "B" alongside River Angels of Nigeria, Asfar FC of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa
  • Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu told Nation Sport that the group is tough indeed but they are prepared for the challenge

Cecafa champions Vihiga Queens Wednesday were drawn against tough opponents in the inaugural Caf Women Champions League slated for November 5 to 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

