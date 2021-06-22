Vihiga Queens striker Engesha to miss Gaspo FC clash

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

  • Alumira however exuded confidence they will retain the title and warned his opponents not to celebrate Engesha's absence.
  • The team will now rely on international goal hunter Jentrix Shikangwa in the crucial tie. Other strikers at hand to help the team are Topista Situma, Janet Morah and youngster Anne Norah.

Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens will be without dependable striker Terry Engesha for their play-off semi-final clash against Gaspo FC in Nakuru FC.

