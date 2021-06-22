Vihiga Queens striker Engesha to miss Gaspo FC clash

Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens will be without dependable striker Terry Engesha for their play-off semi-final clash against Gaspo FC in Nakuru FC.

Harambee Starlets forward Engesha is nursing a muscle strain, pushing her off the field for Friday's clash, the club confirmed Tuesday.

Engesha has netted 15 goals this season as the team finished the regular season unbeaten. The second semi finals will see archrivals Thika Queens battle hosts Nakuru Queens.

Winners of the semis are scheduled to lock horns on Sunday with the champion bagging Sh1 million.

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumira described Engesha's absence as a setback in their bid to retain their title.

Alumira confirmed Engesha suffered the muscle strain during their tie against Nakuru Queens at Mumias Sports Complex three weeks ago.

Alumira however exuded confidence they will retain the title and warned his opponents not to celebrate Engesha's absence.